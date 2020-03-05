Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will likely explore his contract options this offseason.

Gordon is expected to test the free-agent market, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson. The Wisconsin product, whom the Chargers drafted in 2015, is set to become an unrestricted free agent but previously expressed interest in re-signing with Los Angeles in 2020.

Last week, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said there's a chance Gordon could return to the team next season.

"I do believe that," Lynn told PFT Live. "We love Melvin. He's outstanding. He held out last year, that hurt us a little bit, but when he came back his attitude and the way he fit right back into the locker room was typical Melvin. We'd like to have him back, but it's free agency and you never know what’s going to happen."

Gordon's contract drew much attention last offseason, when he hoped to land an extension with the Chargers. The two sides couldn't reach a deal, which resulted in him holding out through the start of the regular season. The 26-year-old Gordon missed the entire preseason and first three weeks of the 2019 regular season during his hold out. He made $5.6 million in 2019–the final season of his five-year rookie deal.

During his absence, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson stepped up in the backfield for Los Angeles, but Gordon had another strong campaign after his return. He finished the season with 612 yards on 162 carries with eight touchdowns. Gordon also tallied 42 receptions for 296 yards and a score.

Los Angeles has already moved on from quarterback Phillip Rivers this offseason.