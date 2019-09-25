Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will end his holdout and return to the Chargers on Thursday, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Gordon won't be able to play in Week 4, but "he is planning to be back in the fold with his teammates," according to Rapoport.

The 26-year-old Gordon missed the entire preseason and first three weeks of the 2019 regular season while holding out and seeking a new contract. He is scheduled to make $5.6 million in 2019, which is the final season of his five-year rookie deal. ESPN's Josina Anderson reports Gordon expects this year to be his final season with Los Angeles.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier on Wednesday that Gordon would end his holdout "soon." Chargers coach Anthony Lynn spoke with The MMQB's Albert Breer and called Gordon's possible return "a boost."

"He was our starter for a reason. We'd love to have him back. ... I can only coach the ones who are here and get them going. But if Melvin comes back, that'd be a nice little boost."

In July, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said the Chargers offered Gordon a new contract and would rely on Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome in Gordon's absence. Ekeler tallied 368 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns through Week 3. Gordon led the team in rushing for three straight seasons, recording 885 rushing yards in 12 games while adding 490 receiving yards last year.

Los Angeles enters Week 4 third in the AFC West at 1–2. The Chargers face the Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, with kickoff slated for 1 p.m. ET.