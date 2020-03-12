With the coronavirus outbreak impacting sports around the globe, the NFL and its teams are taking precautions as well.

Multiple teams are restricting travel for coaches and scouts due to the quick spread of the virus around the country. Washington suspended travel for its coaches and scouts travel until further notice, while several other teams are putting various protocols in place.

Here's the latest on the impact of the coronavirus around the NFL from the MMQB staff:

Albert Breer: The Buccaneers are also suspending travel for coaches and scouts. Meanwhile, the Ravens' coaches are not on the road at this time of the year, and the team's scouts are driving to pro days rather than flying.

Conor Orr: One collegiate coach with experience in the NFL said that the uncertainty feels similar to the lockout year when coaches were barred from having access to players. There is a sense that some coaches have a contingency plan in place and are using their time wisely, while others may struggle to get on top of the chaos.

Browns coaches were told that air travel would be limited and any trips would require approval from general manager Andrew Berry moving forward. Coaches are optimistic about their ability to review tape and also contact people close to desired prospects in order to gain information in lieu of in-person scouting.

"We are taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our staff, including the reduction of travel by air for our scouting and coaching staff. It’s too early for us to determine the prudent approach to free agent and draft prospect visits. Obviously, the situation is fluid and we will continue to monitor and heed the advice of our medical staff and public officials as circumstances evolve," a Browns spokesperson said.

Kalyn Kahler: Up until Thursday morning, the usual amount of scouts were still on the road traveling to pro days, but many questioned why they were still out there, risking their health, and the health of their families that they will be returning home to sporadically throughout the next few weeks after they have traveled extensively. Many stopped shaking hands with prospects at workouts, giving elbow bumps instead. "Everyone is very aware of sneezes," said another scout on the road.

Some scouts are holed up in their hotel rooms instead of doing work from coffee shops on the road.

"Things about to happen sooner rather than later," said the scout pumping gas. After we hung up the phone, the Washington football team and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first teams to officially pull their scouts and coaches from the road because of COVID-19.

One source tells me the Packers have had discussions, but no mandates yet. The source described it as a fluid situation.

Regarding the Broncos, I have heard no out of the country travel from one source, and another source said it was business as usual. Scouts were still flying domestically as of this morning.

Georgia Southern and Michigan were set to hold Pro Days on Friday. The Wolverines announced the cancelation of their event, while Georgia Southern told SI that, "We are operating as normal until notified differently. The University is still open as usual."

Jenny Vrentas: NFL agent Erik Burkhardt said he learned midday Thursday that teams were beginning to cancel Top 30 visits, in which each club is allowed to invite 30 prospects to their facility for a pre-draft visit. Mike McCartney, another NFL agent, posted on Twitter that "it's my strong recommendation" that the players he represents don't travel for any team visits. "With 12 or more games played, an All-Star game and Combine for most, teams have enough information to make an informed draft decision," he wrote.

The NFL has not announced any plans to move back the start of the league year, which is slated to begin on Wednesday, May 18. However, one high-ranking team source said he believes that possibility is still under discussion. The start of free agency includes players making visits to teams and taking physicals, which could be affected.

Around the NFL: