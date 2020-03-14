A stalwart of the Patriots dynasty is staying put.

No, Tom Brady hasn't made a decision yet, but special teams star Matthew Slater has.

Slater, an eight-time Pro Bowler, has agreed to a two-year extension with the club, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Per ESPN, the deal is similar to what Slater averaged last year, which was $2.6 million.

Slater, 34, is a long-time team Patriots captain and for years he has been considered among the league's best special teams players.

Slater was drafted in the fifth round of the 2008 draft out of UCLA. Throughout his 12-year career, the former UCLA wide receiver has just one career catch for 46 yards.

Slater has made two All-Pro teams, including in 2019.