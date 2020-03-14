NFL Rumors: Bengals Open to Trade Talks Over Andy Dalton
Despite the coronavirus pandemic leading to a major sports shutdown, the NFL rumor mill isn't staying quiet.
Some teams have already begun making moves to prepare for next season by cutting or re-signing players, while others are engaging in trade discussions.
A few things could possibly shake up the NFL's administrative schedule in the coming weeks between the NFLPA voting on the proposed collective bargaining agreement or the virus. Either way, teams appear to be operating as if Monday's franchise and transition tag deadline is still intact.
Check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL:
- The Bengals are open to listening to trade offers for QB Andy Dalton. (Josina Anderson, ESPN)
- The Ravens re-signed WR De'Anthony Thomas to a one-year deal. (Team announcement)
- Washington is "starting" at a second-round compensation request to trade OT Trent Williams. (Josina Anderson, ESPN)
- Special teams star Matthew Slater agreed to a two-year extension with the Patriots. The deal is similar to what Slater averaged last year, which was $2.6 million. (Field Yates, ESPN)
- The Jaguars placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue, meaning he can negotiate and sign with another team. Jacksonville would have the right to match the offer. (Team announcement)