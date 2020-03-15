Multiple people across the NFL anticipate the start of the league year will not be moved from 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Conversations among people in the league are still ongoing and it could still change.

Recently, it was uncertain if the start of the league year would be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But free agency and contract agreements can take place without any contact so the league may consider moving forward as planned.

On Sunday morning, the players voted to approve and ratify the new collective bargaining agreement. Legal tampering for free agents will begin at noon on Monday.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the league to cancel its annual meeting in West Palm Beach, Florida, which was set for March 29 through April 1.

Many teams have started pulling scouts, coaches and personnel from in-person visits ahead of the NFL draft.

There are more than 156,800 confirmed cases of the virus globally across at least 131 countries.