The Houston Texans are trading DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals for David Johnson and a 2020 second-round draft pick as well as a 2021 fourth-round draft pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NBC's Peter King hinted about a possible trade since Hopkins has three years and $40 million remaining on his contract. He would cause only a $3 million cap hit to the Texans in the event of a trade.

Hopkins recorded 104 receptions for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns last season. This past season marked his third consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season. He is a three-time All-Pro who will turn 28 on June 6.

Johnson is coming off a season in which he recorded just 715 yards and six touchdowns on 130 total touches. Johnson signed a three-year, $39 million contract extension with Arizona in September 2018. He is owed $10.2 million in base salary in 2020 with a cap hit of nearly $14.2 million. ESPN's Sarah Barshop reports that the Texans will take on all of Johnson's salary.

Johnson is expected to fill in for Carlos Hyde and Lamar Miller since both players hit free agency. Miller and Hyde can negotiate with other teams.