The NFL draft will no longer be held in Las Vegas over growing concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak and consultation with medical experts, according to multiple reports.

The league is still planning to proceed as scheduled from April 23-25 but will make modifications to how the process will be conducted and broadcast.

"The decision reflects our foremost priority – the health and safety of all fans and citizens," commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl."

Last week, teams started pulling coaches and scouts from traveling to evaluate players on college campuses and facilities.

The league canceled all annual league meetings that were scheduled to take place from March 29 to April 1 in Palm Beach, Fla.