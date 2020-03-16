NFL Franchise Tag Tracker: Cowboys Tag Dak Prescott, Working on Deal With Amari Cooper
NFL teams have until Monday at noon ET to franchise tag players, which keeps them with their club for one season.
Franchise tag salaries are based on the top five contracts at each position.
Some teams already began tagging players in the weeks leading up to Monday's deadline, but plenty more will follow.
Keep up with the latest franchise tag news and rumors around the NFL:
- The Cowboys have put their exclusive franchise tag on QB Dak Prescott. (Team announcement) Dallas will continue to work on a long-term deal with WR Amari Cooper. (David Moore, Dallas Morning News)
- The Titans placed the franchise tag on running back Derrick Henry. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- The Chiefs will place the franchise tag on DL Chris Jones. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- The Steelers have tagged LB Bud Dupree. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- The Buccaneers have placed the franchise tag on OLB Shaq Barrett, who led the NFL in sacks (19.5) in 2019. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- The Giants are using the franchise tag on DT Leonard Williams. He will make $15.5 million in 2020. (Matt Lombardo, NJ.com)
- The Bengals have placed the franchise tag on WR A.J. Green. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- The Patriots will place the franchise tag on OG Joe Thuney. (Mike McCartney)