Who Will Start This Season As Bears Quarterback?

Who will be the Chicago Bears' signal caller Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season? Here are the players oddsmakers believe are the most likely candidates.

Going into the 2019 season, Chicago Bears fans were feeling pretty good about their team. They were coming off a playoff run and looked like they were poised to make some noise in the NFC with a great young defense and some good young weapons on offense.

However, I was not one of the people buying the Bears. My honest feeling was that their quarterback stunk. I invested in Allen Robinson for fantasy football in his first season in Chicago so I watched a ton of Bears games. All I could think was, oh my god what do they see in this guy?

It appears that feeling is shared, at least somewhat, by the Bears organization, as they seem poised to add another quarterback to their roster. Let's break down the odds from BetOnline of who the Bears' Week 1 starter in 2020 will be.

Cam Newton (currently off the board)

In the process of writing this article, the Panthers acquired Teddy Bridgewater via free agency and told Cam Newton to seek a trade. I think Newton to the Bears has legs and he could very well be the Week 1 starter.

The Bears want a quarterback who can use his legs to gain yards. When Newton is healthy, he is still one of the best in the league at doing that.

Mitchell Trubisky (+100)

The only reason why Trubisky is the favorite is because he is already on the team and the Bears have to pay him. I think the organization has realized that they made a mistake in their evaluation of Trubisky, but they weren't the only ones.

Going into the 2019 season, NFL futures bettors had Trubisky as one of the favorites to win the NFL MVP. Trubisky went out and had a downright horrible season, throwing 10 interceptions and only 17 touchdown passes. He completed 63% of his passes, but he looked really bad running the offense. Late in the season, you saw that he had a total loss of confidence. If he is the Week 1 starter, Bears fans will be very upset.



Andy Dalton (+300)

This would be the type of move the nickel-and-dime Bears would make. Dalton is an established veteran starter who will be run out of Cincinnati in favor of the presumptive No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. The Bears would make this trade, especially since their offensive coordinator Bill Lazor has worked with Dalton in the past.

I would say Dalton has a good chance to be the Bears' Week 1 starter. Dalton has had some success in this league and a change of scenery could be just what the doctor ordered for him.

Nick Foles (+500)



This is another move that screams Bears ... bring in the journeyman Foles and hope that he can stay healthy and bring some of that Philly magic with him. What they'll find out is that magic doesn't work outside of Lincoln Financial Field.

If they bring Foles in, I wouldn't be surprised if Trubisky beats him out. Jacksonville would love for the Bears to take Foles off their hands.

Jameis Winston (+600)

I don't think it's crazy to say that I would rather have Winton as my starter over Trubisky. Yeah, Winston turns the ball over a lot, but he can play and he is not scared to make a play. The problem is he makes plays for the other team as well.

If the Bears were to sign Winston, what happens when he throws three picks in the first half of a game? Do you go back to Trubisky? If you do that, there is just going to be a QB carousel in Chicago all season long.

