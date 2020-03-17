Who is Jarrett Stidham? Get to Know the Patriots' New QB1

Quarterback Tom Brady has announced that he will not be returning to the New England Patriots after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl titles with the team.

NFL free agency begins on Wednesday and Brady is testing the open market for the first time in his career.

"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments," Brady wrote.

The Patriots may be exploring other starting quarterback options but Jarrett Stidham is currently on the roster. He served as Tom Brady's backup last season.

Here are a few quick facts about Stidham's football career:

- Stidham is 6'3" and weighs 215 pounds.

- Stidhman played at Baylor and started just three games before transferring to McLennan Community College after the firing of head coach Art Briles.

- He finished his college career with two seasons at Auburn. In his two seasons with the Tigers, he completed 63.6% of his passes for 5,952 yards and 36 touchdowns.

In total, he threw for 7,217 yards with 48 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions in his NCAA career.

- Stidham was drafted as the 133rd overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He was the ninth quarterback drafted by the team since Brady was selected with the 199th pick in the 2000 draft.

- Stidham beat out veteran Brian Hoyer to be the Patriots backup last season.

- After he was drafted he noted that he was looking forward to learning from Brady and said, "I’m sure everybody wants to be as good as Tom Brady one day," he said. "I’ve got to take it one day at a time, and that’s what I’m going to do and I’m going to work as absolutely hard as I can to make sure I can do whatever it is to help this organization out."

- Stidham played in three games last season and attempted four passes. He completed two for 14 total yards. He was intercepted once and sacked once.