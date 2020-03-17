I'm pretty sure the NFL is the single most popular thing in this country. The league's popularity is almost awe inspiring. It basically could start yelling Denzel's famous line from "Training Day" at this point.

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic seemingly shut down sports, and our lives, something else drew the attention of many—NFL free agency. And it appeared people were more than happy for the distraction, or maybe just the sense of normalcy.

In a way football was fortunate. Thus far it is the only season not completely disrupted by the current state of affairs. And free agency and really even the NFL Draft can be done mostly remotely. Perhaps the same thing would've happened if this were the Summer craziness of the NBA. But it is worth noting how impervious to almost anything the league is.

In recent years there have been controversies regarding the officials and the dynastic Patriots, the handling of off-field incidents, Colin Kaepernick's job status and protests during the National Anthem, and even the dangers of of the sport itself. None of it seems to matter.

Then there's the numbers. The NFL accounted for 47 of the top 50 most-watched shows on TV this season, including the entire top ten. It is popular across all demographics and according to the league women make up 47% of the fan base. Hell, the Super Bowl Halftime Show generated a week's worth of talking points.

I don't say this to be some sort of cheerleader. I'm a basketball fan at heart. But truth is truth. People refuse to cut the cord that is their interest in the National Football League.

And despite the unprecedented situation we are all facing due to the coronavirus, with a new CBA in tow, it is apparently still business as usual for the NFL. Even if Tom Brady won't be on the New England Patriots.