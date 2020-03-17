Tom Brady announced that he would not be returning to the Patriots in a lengthy statement on Tuesday.

“To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization," Brady wrote. "I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning club built on great values."

He continued, "Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciated everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments."

(Read Brady's full announcement here.)

Current and former NFL players—including some of Brady's past teammates—reacted accordingly on social media.

Brady has been linked to the Buccaneers and Chargers, but he's reportedly still making a decision on his next team.

Brady, 42, led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles.