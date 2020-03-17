NFL Rumors: Bucs, Chargers Make $30 Million Offer to Tom Brady
The Buccaneers and Chargers have each made an offer of at least $30 million per year to free-agent quarterback Tom Brady, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.
The news comes after Brady announced that he would be leaving New England after 20 seasons.
It appears that the Bucs and Chargers are the only two serious suitors for Brady at the moment, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.
One team that is decidedly out is the Dolphins, who did not make Brady an offer, according to Rapaport.
Despite the leads, it appears that Brady won't be making a decision Tuesday, according to NBC Sports' Tom Curran.
Here are some other NFL rumors from around the league:
- Philip Rivers to the Colts is "all but done." (Matt Miller, Bleacher Report)
- Cam Newton said in an Instagram comment that it was the team, not him, that requested he be traded.
- The Chargers are potentially interested in Newton. (Josina Anderson, ESPN)
- The Panthers have expressed strong interest in Teddy Bridgewater. (Dianna Russini, ESPN)
- The Bears and Teddy Bridgewater have already talked over a deal that would make him the starter over Mitchell Trubisky. (Pro Football Talk)
- Chase Daniel has signed with the Detroit Lions. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)