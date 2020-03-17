The Buccaneers and Chargers have each made an offer of at least $30 million per year to free-agent quarterback Tom Brady, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

The news comes after Brady announced that he would be leaving New England after 20 seasons.

It appears that the Bucs and Chargers are the only two serious suitors for Brady at the moment, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

One team that is decidedly out is the Dolphins, who did not make Brady an offer, according to Rapaport.

Despite the leads, it appears that Brady won't be making a decision Tuesday, according to NBC Sports' Tom Curran.

