NFL Rumors: Players Looking to Join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

The NFL rumor mill has been quite active in recent days with a number of marquee players moving teams in recent days. Tom Brady will soon be in Tampa, Byron Jones is in Miami and DeAndre Hopkins is heading to Arizona. As the rest of the sports world shuts down due to the coronavirus outbreak, the NFL is pushing full steam ahead with a thrilling free agency.

Check out the latest crop of NFL rumors below:

• An “unexpected high number of players” have contacted the Buccaneers looking to join Tom Brady. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• The Eagles are expected to receive cornerback Darius Slay in a trade with the Lions. (Josina Anderson, ESPN)

• The Giants have agreed to a deal with special teams player Nate Ebner. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Packers agreed to a one-year deal with tight end Marcedes Lewis. (Field Yates, ESPN)

• The Browns agreed to a one-year deal with safety Karl Joseph. (Josina Anderson, ESPN)