As the coronavirus spreads globally, the sports world is continuing to notice and make major changes.

A number of events have been canceled or postponed, while several others have taken place in empty stadiums, to avoid the risk of the infection spreading among a large crowd. Teams, leagues and governing bodies are planning for the possibility that the virus will continue spreading in the coming months.

As of Wednesday evening, there are now more than 115,000 cases of the coronavirus worldwide, including more than 1,000 confirmed cases in the United States. The death toll stemming from the virus has surpassed 4,000.

The virus, also known as COVID-19, originated in Wuhan, China, late last year and quickly spread across the world. The illness affects the respiratory tract and can be transmitted through coughing, sneezing and contact with those infected. Symptoms include fever, coughing and difficulty breathing.

Here's a look at how some teams, leagues and governing bodies have responded so far to the public health crisis.

Leagues or Events That Have Been Postponed or Cancelled:

On Tuesday, the Ivy League decided to cancel the upcoming Ivy League Men’s and Women’s basketball tournaments. The Princeton women and Yale men will be the automatic qualifiers to the NCAA tournaments. Ivy League presidents announced Wednesday that all spring sports practices and competitions would be canceled through the end of the academic year, a decision reached by unanimous vote.

Over the weekend, Chicago State and UMKC decided to cancel games against Seattle University, though Chicago State participated in the WAC Conference tournament this week in Las Vegas.

The BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. has been cancelled, the tournament announced on Sunday. According to The New York Times' Marc Stein, the ATP Tour is considering suspending tour events for six weeks. The women's Kunming Open in Anning, China, for April 27 to May 3 was canceled.

In Hockey: The International Ice Hockey Federation canceled six world championship tournaments in March and April. The Ice Hockey Women's World Championships, which were set to be held from March 31 to April 10 in Halifax and Turo, Nova Scotia, were also canceled. A decision on May's men's world championship in Switzerland will be made soon.

The World Athletics Indoor Track and Field Championships were one of the first events postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The championships were initially scheduled for March 13–15 in Nanjing, China, but have now been pushed back to 2021. World Athletics, track and field's global governing body, also announced that the World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland, on March 29 have been postponed until Oct. 17 after discussions with organizers and health officials. The Tokyo Marathon canceled its mass-participation race for more than 30,000 runners but still held its elite race in front of few spectators along the course on March 1.

The Rome Marathons, originally scheduled for March 29, was canceled. The Paris Marathon was scheduled for April 5 and has now been postponed to Oct. 18.

Kenyan athletes have been banned from traveling to any international sporting events for the month by the country's sports ministry. Jamaica's health minister and the country's government has advised Jamaican schools not to compete at next month's edition of the Penn Relays.

In Professional Basketball: The EuroLeague announced Wednesday that it has temporarily suspended action in Italy until at least April 11 and will relocate those games to other territories.

The LPGA canceled March series events in China, Thailand and Singapore. Meanwhile, the European Tour canceled the Kenya Open over fears about the virus. The Hero Indian Open, The Magical Kenya Open, Maybank Championship (Malaysia) and and Volvo China Open have been postponed.

In Motor Sports: No new date has been set for the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix since it was postponed.

In Football: As colleges across America have suspended in-person classes, countless athletic programs have canceled their upcoming spring football games.

Italy has been one of the countries most impacted by the disease, with more than 3,800 cases and 100 deaths. The Italian government announced that sporting events will be held without spectators until at least April 3. Among the games affected are Juventus's Champions League game against Lyon on March 17 in Turin.

Manchester-Arsenal set for Wednesday has been postponed and will be rescheduled.

The Asian Champions League matches have been postponed until April.

Danish soccer player Thomas Kahlenberg was diagnosed with coronavirus after a recent trip to Denmark. He was in attendance at Brondby's game against Lyngby, and as a result, Brondby has quarantined more than 13 people, including players and coaches.

Ajax assistant coach Christian Poulsen and two other members of the Dutch club's staff were asked to remain at home after they attended a birthday party with Kahlenberg.

Serie A club Juventus announced Wednesday that Italian defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus. In a statement, the team said Rugani is "currently asymptomatic."

The Premier League banned pregame handshakes between players to potentially stop spreading the virus

In the MLS, the Seattle Sounders FC has postponed its March 21 home match against FC Dallas at CenturyLink Field. This comes after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued a ban on gatherings of 250 or more people throughout the Seattle metro area.

Leagues or Events That Will Be Played Without Spectators:

In Football: The XFL Seattle Dragons' home game against the Los Angeles Wildcats on Sunday, March 15, will take place as scheduled, but no fans will be in attendance, the team announced Wednesday. No upcoming XFL games have been canceled, but a concessions vendor, who worked the Seattle Dragons' Feb. 22 game at CenturyLink Field, has tested positive for coronavirus.

In Hockey: On Wednesday, the San Jose Sharks officially announced that their games at SAP Center this month will be played in an empty arena, and that "credits and refunds" will be given to fans. That update came one day after the NHL and San Jose team announced that they will adhere to a ban on mass gatherings enacted by Santa Clara County in California through the end of March in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

Leagues or Events That Have Yet to Undergo Changes:

Spring training is underway in Florida and Arizona. MLB officials reportedly shared a memo with players asking them to limit contact with fans. Opening Day across the league is scheduled for March 26. As of now, MLB does not plan to cancel or postpone any games.

In Running: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said earlier this week that city is monitoring the spread of the disease but as of right now, the Boston Marathon will proceed as scheduled on April 20.

In Tennis: French Open organizers previously told the Agence France-Presse they are not considering postponement or cancellation of the tournament from May 24 to June 7.

In Golf: The Masters is expected to proceed as scheduled from April 9 to 12, Augusta National Golf Club announced. The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that no current events have been canceled, but that all upcoming events, including this week’s THE PLAYERS Championship, are implementing recommended protocols to promote the health and safety of all attendees.

More than 10,000 athletes and thousands more fans and media members from around the globe are expected to descend upon Tokyo for the Summer Games in July. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach continues to say that the Olympics will go on as planned, and that there have not been talks about a cancelation. Japan's Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto floated the idea that under the IOC contract, Tokyo could host the Olympics any time in 2020 if a postponement until later in the year is necessary. International Olympic Committee spokesperson Mark Adams attempted to quell fears of cancellation during a press conference.

"We made a decision and the decision is the Games go ahead," Adams said.

Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, also shot down a rumor from an executive board member who said the 2020 Games should be delayed a year to two because of the coronavirus.

The Olympic torch-lighting relay will begin March 12 in Greece.

Both UFC and Bellator are "moving ahead with planned events for now," according to ESPN's Marc Raimondi. The UFC has an event in Brazil on Saturday, followed by trips to London, Portland and Brooklyn before the end of April.

In Horse Racing: The first race of the Triple Crown is planned to go on as scheduled with the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. According to WRDB-TV in Louisville, Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen said he and the company are monitoring the spread of the coronavirus, but he does not see a path where it affects attendance in a meaningful way.

In Soccer: EUFA officials are still monitoring the virus before making any decision on the Euro 2020 tournament set for June.

This story will be updated.