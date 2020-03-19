NFL Super Bowl Odds: Biggest Fallers From Start of Free Agency

NFL free agency is well underway and several big names have already changed teams. How has all the player movement this week affected betting odds to win Super Bowl LV?

The news of Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots, DeAndre Hopkins being traded away from the Houston Texans, and every other blockbuster move during NFL free agency has impacted betting odds to win Super Bowl LV significantly. The oddsmakers over at Westgate have had a busy week changing their numbers as trades and signings rolled in.

Let’s take a look at the teams that saw the biggest negative change to their outlooks according to the guys in the desert.

Houston Texans: From 30/1 to 80/1

The movement in odds for Bill O’Brien’s squad is perhaps the most obvious and necessary adjustment made by the oddsmakers. The move by the Texans to unload arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, in the prime of his career, for an aging running back is one that stunned the sports world earlier this week.

NFL Super Bowl LIV Champion and MVP Patrick Mahomes even took to social media to express his shock over the trade:

It will be a tall task if the Texans expect to compete in a loaded AFC with an offensive attack consisting of the oft-injured Will Fuller, Kenny Stills and the newly signed Randall Cobb. The hit that quarterback Deshaun Watson takes from a fantasy perspective is monumental to say the least.

I envision that the odds on the Texans will continue to grow into the triple-digit range by the time the 2020 season kicks off in several months.

New England Patriots: From 12/1 to 30/1

The demise of the Patriots dynasty has begun. The best player in team history has jumped ship to become a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As of now, we still do not have any idea who will be under center for Bill Belichick when the season begins.

Former Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 champion DeMarcus Ware chimed in on social media with his take that all good things come to an end:

With the loss of Brady, the Patriots are no longer the best team in the AFC East and are no longer among the elite teams in the conference. It will be interesting to see how long the aging 67-year-old Belichick desires to walk the sideline without arguably the best quarterback in league history. Unless the Patriots make a big splash by trading for Cam Newton or signing Jameis Winston, I suspect the odds will only climb higher in sportsbooks everywhere from the current price of 30/1.

Los Angeles Rams: From 25/1 to 40/1

Just what exactly is the offseason plan for the Los Angeles Rams? The club lost three key defensive starters in Dante Fowler Jr., Cory Littleton and Michael Brockers. In total, Los Angeles parted ways with five of the top seven players on defense in terms of snaps played. The Rams will get a full season out of star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, but how good will the overall unit be after all the key defections mentioned above?

How about the offensive side of the ball? They cut running back Todd Gurley on Thursday and there is still the question of what they will do with star wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who could be traded. The former first-round pick had his worst statistical season since his rookie year last season. The Rams also have issues along their offensive line, which has hindered the success of quarterback Jared Goff.

The Rams need to be a serious fade for all bettors in all futures markets for the foreseeable future.

