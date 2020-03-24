NFL Rumors: Jaguars Close to Adding Former First-Round Pick Eifert, Funchess Joining Packers
The Jacksonville Jaguars are "working diligently" towards finalizing a deal with former Bengals first-rounder Tyler Eifert, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Eifert, the No. 21 pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, has battled injuries throughout his career, but has been productive when healthy.
He made the 2015 Pro Bowl after recording 615 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. Last season, Eifert had his best year since the aforementioned campaign. Only twice has Eifert played in 15 or more games.
Tight end was an obvious position of need for the Jaguars after James O'Shaugnessy was the team's top performer despite hauling in just 14 passes for 153 yards.
- Earlier Tuesday, the Panthers officially released Cam Newton, ending the former No. 1 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft's tenure with the team.
- The Packers are expected to sign former Colts and Panthers WR Devin Funchess. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
- The Broncos have agreed to a three-year deal, worth $7.05 million with former Lions punter Sam Martin. (Mike Garafolo, NFL Network)
- WR Robby Anderson is reuniting with his former college head coach, Matt Rhule, in Carolina, joining the Panthers on a two-year deal. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- Washington is adding former Buccaneers running back Peyton Barber on a two-year deal, worth up to $2 million. (Josina Anderson, ESPN)
- The Cowboys are still interested in adding former first-round pick Dontari Poe to the team's defensive line. (Calvin Watkins, Dallas Morning News)
- Linebacker Shilique Calhoun is re-signing with the Patriots after appearing in 15 games last season. (Aaron Wilson, Houston Chronicle)
- The Seahawks are adding former Colts and Patriots WR Phillip Dorsett on a one-year deal. (Josina Anderson, ESPN)
- Former XFL linebacker DeMarquis Gates is joining the Minnesota Vikings. (Aaron Wilson, Houston Chronicle)
- Former Buccaneers WR Breshad Perriman is signing with the Jets on a one-year deal, worth up to $8 million. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- Ex-Packers and Eagles TE Richard Rodgers is joining Washington where his father is a defensive assistant for the club. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)