The Jacksonville Jaguars are "working diligently" towards finalizing a deal with former Bengals first-rounder Tyler Eifert, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Eifert, the No. 21 pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, has battled injuries throughout his career, but has been productive when healthy.

He made the 2015 Pro Bowl after recording 615 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. Last season, Eifert had his best year since the aforementioned campaign. Only twice has Eifert played in 15 or more games.

Tight end was an obvious position of need for the Jaguars after James O'Shaugnessy was the team's top performer despite hauling in just 14 passes for 153 yards.

