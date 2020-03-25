The NFL Draft should be moved...to Skype. If there’s any event that could go on as planned, sort of, it’s gotta be the NFL Draft. I don’t need to see anyone shake Roger Goodell’s hand.

General managers are reportedly concerned that some teams will have to conduct the draft from home. The entire draft should be done from home!

The league should be separate from the teams who should be separate from each other who should be separate from the players. And it certainly would be feasible from a broadcast standpoint. How do you think I’m conducting interviews right now? Spoiler alert: Not in the office.

I also read GMs were worried there wouldn't be enough time for player physicals, psychological testing and getting other information. Well, sorry, sometimes you have to deal with circumstances. Besides, we’ve all seen some of the pre draft questions that get asked. The world can definitely do without those.

And there’s no reason much of that can’t be approximated remotely. I can clearly see on video that Baker Mayfield doesn’t have the proper form on a pushup for instance.

There’s also the notion that doing the draft now is tone deaf. I completely disagree. As someone who is taking the coronavirus pandemic very seriously, I think many of us would love for sports to give us some sort of solace. As long as they can happen safely. For proof of that look at the fervor around NFL free agency.

It’s ok if teams are on the clock, just with everyone involved in a different box.