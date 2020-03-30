CBS, NBC to Broadcast Two New Wild-Card Games

Author:
Publish date:

NFL owners are expected to vote and approve the playoff expansion on Tuesday, according to the MMQB's Albert Breer. The TV arrangements for the wild-card round will also be voted on. 

According to Breer, the league has negotiated contracts with CBS and NBC to broadcast two new wild-card games. The deals would be approved after the playoff format passes. The league will also vote on extending its streaming agreement with Amazon through the 2022 season.

The wild-card round will include six games as part of the new collective bargaining agreement that was approved by the NFL and its players. The 17-game regular season could come as early as 2021.

YOU MAY LIKE

dez-story.jpg
NFL

The Wild-Card Mailbag

The Detroit-Dallas game shined a spotlight on a penalty loophole the NFL needs to close. Plus answering reader questions about how playoff refs get assigned, the reality of postseason expansion and whether Tony Romo got too much credit