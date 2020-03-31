Terrell Davis Discusses Donation to Feeding America, Coronavirus Isolation and Tiger King

Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis talks about how he and his family are dealing with quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, the latest NFL free agency news, and donating to Feeding America.

Hall of Fame running back turned NFL Network analyst and CBD beverage entrepreneur, Terrell Davis, is typically very busy, especially during the NFL season. But now that he, like most of the country, is practicing self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, Davis finds himself with a lot more free time, which he happily welcomes.

Davis, a father of three, told Sports Illustrated he is taking full advantage of the extra down time by spending it with his family.

"These are moments we otherwise wouldn't have gotten a chance to do." The former Broncos running back went on to say he is trying to "relish this moment because there is going to be a time when they get old and they move out and I won't have time to spend with them, so I'm trying to take advantage."

The two-time Super Bowl champion cited the importance of having a positive mindset to make the most out of a bad situation. He recently made a generous donation to Feeding America, which is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Davis' CBD beverage company, DEFY, sent $400,000 worth of product which included 50,000 bottles, to food banks in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Detroit.

The 1998 NFL MVP stressed the importance of giving back and trying to make a difference in a time of need. He said, "we want to encourage everyone out there to just give ... whatever you have, whether it's time, whether it's money, whether it's product because that's the only way we are going to get through this thing.

Davis also dived into NFL free agency and specifically discussed two superstar running backs, Todd Gurley and Melvin Gordon, both of which signed on with new teams in 2020. The former Broncos running back likes the landing spot in Denver for Gordon.

"Melvin brings a different style of running back, he's a bigger back, he's more of a power back, with some finesse and some wiggle in his body."

When asked about the direction of running back contracts in the league, Davis admitted he "hates to see it," specifically pointing out Titans running back Derrick Henry, who was franchised tagged this year. Davis says the landscape in the NFL and the way general managers and coaches approach running back contracts dictates the philosophy of not investing big money in rushers.

Davis capped off the interview by discussing the Netflix documentary "Tiger King." As for his thoughts on Joe Exotic and his crew of zoo-workers, he said: "anybody in that industry that is willing to go in a cage or to be around exotic animals like that, you just can't have it all there ... those people are just not all there."