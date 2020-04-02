NFL Allows Teams to Hold 2020 Draft at Club Facilities

The NFL issued a memo to the league's 32 teams on Thursday, allowing them to hold their respective drafts at club facilities.

"The NFL will not mandate that club personnel move their Draft Day operations to an alternate off-site location," the NFL Football Operations memo stated. "If it is decided that [hosting at a facility] is both safe and legally compliant, clubs will be permitted to draft at their own facility."

Not all teams will hold their respective drafts at the respective practice facilities. The Saints are planning to hold their draft at the Dixie Brewery, owned by Saints owner Gayle Benson. Teams that hold off-site drafts will be forced to follow the rules established by Dr. Allen Sills.

"A club may still decide to operate its draft from an off-site location," the league's memo stated. "Provided that such activity is permissible by law and in compliance with the mandatory guidelines issued by Dr. Sills.

The NFL Draft will be held on April 23-35. The league has invited 50-plus prospects to participate in the live broadcast via video conferencing and social media.