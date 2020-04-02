Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski's time on the FOX program 'The Masked Singer' came to an end on Wednesday after a trio of crowd-pleasing performances.

Gronkowski performed Good Vibrations by the Beach Boys and Vanilla Ice's classic Ice Ice Baby in previous weeks. He finished his run on the show in classic Gronk fashion on Tuesday, belting out a rendition of I’m Too Sexy.

Gronk's talent with a microphone pales in comparison to his skills on the gridiron, but the former tight end remained quite entertaining nonetheless.

Gronkowski appeared on the FOX show as the White Tiger. He provided a slate of hints regarding his identity throughout the program, including a clue that featured a cow skiing. Subtlety isn't one of Gronk's greater strengths.

"What a time I had being on [The Masked Singer]. Thanks so much for having me on and helping to improve my one of a kind dance moves and sing my face off with my beautiful vocals!" Gronkowski posted on Instagram. "The White Tiger walks up and just takes presence on that stage! Learned so much during my time on the show, thank you and huge shout out to all my new fans of my singing and performances!"

The three-time Super Bowl champion isn't leaving the limelight anytime soon despite his departure from 'The Masked Singer'. Gronkowski signed with WWE on March 11 and is slated to appear on SmackDown Live whenever the organization returns from the coronavirus suspension.