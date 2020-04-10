NFL Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa Participates in Virtual Pro Day

The 2020 NFL Draft is now less than two weeks away, and there are plenty of rumors swirling as we wait for Joe Burrow to be drafted No. 1 overall. Cincinnati's choice with the top pick appears to be a sure thing, but chaos could follow after.

Tua Tagovailoa could be selected immediately after Burrow or slide out of the top five. There could be multiple trades within the first four picks. The virtual draft could be filled with transactions.

Stay up to date with the latest news and rumors below:

• Tua Tagovailoa sent video of his 72-throw workout to all 32 teams. (Chris Mortensen, ESPN)

• Cam Newton could wait until after the NFL Draft to sign with a new team. (Jeremy Fowler, ESPN)

• The Dolphins are "split" between drafting Justin Herbert or Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick. (Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network)

• Joe Burrow would be "happy to play in Miami," if the Dolphins traded for the No. 1 pick. (Cameron Wolfe, ESPN))

• The Texans acquired wide receiver Brandin Cooks and a 2022 fourth-round pick for the No. 57 pick in the 2020 draft. (John McClain, Houston Chronicle)