The 2020 NFL draft is just one week away, and rumors are swirling as the league rolls through the offseason.

Former LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow is expected to be selected No. 1 overall on April 23, but there could be drama shortly thereafter. Will a team trade up for Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert? Will another marquee wide receiver be on the move? Stay up to date with all the latest NFL news and rumors below:

• The Browns are not exploring any potential trades involving wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta said. The news follows rumblings that Cleveland was discussing a possible deal with the Vikings. (Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland Plain Dealer)

• Kyler Murray is advocating for the Cardinals to select wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with the No. 8 pick. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The NFL plans to release the 2020 schedule assuming they will play the full season. (Chris Mortensen, ESPN)

• The Browns could trade back later in the first round and target offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Packers have engaged in preliminary discussions with running back Aaron Jones regarding a potential contract extension. (Rob Demovsky, ESPN)