NFL Players React to Rob Gronkowski's Trade to the Buccaneers

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is coming out of retirement, but will not be suiting up for New England next season. Instead, Gronkowski was traded Tuesday afternoon to the Buccaneers.

As part of the deal, which sent shockwaves throughout the league, New England will send Gronkowski and a seventh-round draft pick to Tampa Bay in exchange for a fourth-round pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. FOX Sport's Jay Glazer reports Gronkowski has passed his physical with the Bucs.

Here's a look at how current and former NFL players reacted to the news of Brady reuniting with his star tight end: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Rob Gronkowski
Play
NFL

Post-NFL Life’s a Beach for Rob Gronkowski

Former Patriots’ tight end Rob Gronkowski popularized his fun-loving, enthusiastic personality during his NFL career, and now, almost a year removed from his retirement, Gronk is leveraging that persona to the max—with events like his beach party the day before the Super Bowl—and thriving.