Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is coming out of retirement, but will not be suiting up for New England next season. Instead, Gronkowski was traded Tuesday afternoon to the Buccaneers.

As part of the deal, which sent shockwaves throughout the league, New England will send Gronkowski and a seventh-round draft pick to Tampa Bay in exchange for a fourth-round pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. FOX Sport's Jay Glazer reports Gronkowski has passed his physical with the Bucs.

Here's a look at how current and former NFL players reacted to the news of Brady reuniting with his star tight end: