The Patriots have traded retired tight end Rob Gronkowski to the Buccaneers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

New England will send Gronkowski and a seventh-round draft pick to Tampa Bay in exchange for a fourth-round pick, per Schefter. FOX Sport's Jay Glazer reports Gronkowski has passed his physical with the Bucs.

The Boston Herald previously reported that Gronkowski spoke to the Patriots about the chance to come out of retirement to reunite with quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. Schefter added that both sides had been talking ahead of Thursday's NFL draft. Earlier on Tuesday, Gronkowski said in an interview with Andy Cohen that he would consider ending his retirement.

After playing in the NFL for nine seasons, Gronkowski retired in March 2018 but never ruled out a possible return to the league. The Patriots will have to send his rights to the Buccaneers who will need to reinstate him. The tight end has one year and $10 million left on his contract.

Brady surprised the NFL world this offseason when he entered free agency and left the Patriots for the Bucs. Gronkowski and Brady won three Super Bowls together with New England.

The Buccaneers already have tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, but certainly won't turn down the chance to bring on Gronkowski, who is considered one of the best TEs in NFL history. He found the end zone 79 times in 115 games and tallied 81 receptions and 12 touchdowns in 16 career playoff games.

Tampa Bay enters 2020 seeking its first playoff appearance since 2007. The team has not won a postseason game since 2002.