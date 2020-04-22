Rob Gronkowski discussed his decision to come out of retirement on Wednesday as he joins Tom Brady and the Buccaneers for the 2020 season.

The four-time All-Pro said he worked out with Brady in February following Brady's last season in New England. And while Gronkowski had been away from the NFL for a whole season during the workout, he said on Wednesday he had stayed prepared for a potential return to the field.

"If there's the right opportunity out there. ...There's a possible chance that I'd love to reconnect," Gronkowski recalled telling Brady. "[Brady] was all fired up and juiced up about it."

Gronkowski ended his retirement on Tuesday before being shipped to the Buccaneers from New England. The three-time Super Bowl champion thanked Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for the lessons he learned over nine years in New England.

"I'm not going to sit here and say it's the easiest organization to play for. ...But it gets you right," Gronkowski said. "It gets you mentally right. It gets you physically right. I'm going to take what I've learned under coach Belichick and apply it to my daily life."

Gronkowski said he is currently at 250 pounds, which is about 20 pounds lighter than his previous playing weight. He may try to add some weight before the start of the 2020 season.

Gronkowski has tallied 79 touchdown catches in his career, the most in the NFL since joining the league in 2010.