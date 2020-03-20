Tom Brady is officially a Buccaneer. The six-time Super Bowl champion signed his contract with Tampa Bay on Friday, commemorating the signing with a post on Instagram.

Brady's deal will be for two years, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Excited, humble and hungry ...if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day," Brady wrote on Friday. "I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the Buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do."

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht addressed the Brady signing in a statement on Friday.

"Tom is a proven champion who has achieved greatness on the field because he demands the best out of himself and his teammates," Licht said. "I've known Tom since we drafted him in New England 20 years ago and through this process it became very clear that his desire to be a champion burns as strong today as it ever has."

Brady joins Tampa Bay after 20 seasons and 14 Pro Bowls in New England. He threw for 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns last season, though his 6.6 yards per attempt was his lowest mark since 2002.

The Buccaneers finished second in the NFC South in 2019 at 7–9. They have not won a playoff game since 2002.