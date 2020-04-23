The Cincinnati Bengals got off to their worst start in franchise history in 2019, losing each of their first 11 games. Under first-year head coach Zac Taylor, they were the first team to be eliminated from playoff contention and finished the season 2-14. As a result, Cincinnati holds the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

In the 2019 draft, the Bengals selected offensive tackle Jonah Williams No. 11 overall. They added tight end Drew Sample in the second round and linebacker Germaine Pruitt in the third round. Cincinnati made seven selections between the fourth and seventh round, with former N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finley being among the team's more notable choices.

According to The MMQB's AFC North team needs, after selecting LSU QB Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick, Cincinnati should look to add offensive line and linebacker talent in the early rounds. The 2-14 Bengals should also look to target additional potential developmental starters on both sides of the football to avoid replicating their 2019 struggles.

