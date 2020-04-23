Which School Has the Most First-Round Picks in NFL Draft History?

More than 250 players will be selected over the 2020 NFL draft's three days, with players coming from a wide range of colleges.

In the first round, however, a more limited number of colleges usually dominate the list of those selected.

Here's a look at which school has had the most first-round picks in the NFL draft since 2000:

Ohio State: 31

Alabama: 31

Miami (FL): 30

Florida State: 24

USC: 22

Florida: 19

Georgia: 19

Oklahoma: 16

Texas: 16

Tennessee: 15

Wisconsin: 15

This century, only one team has had multiple top picks—Oklahoma. Former OU QB Sam Bradford was taken No. 1 with the first pick in the 2010 NFL draft, before QB Bake Mayfield went No. 1 in 2018 and QB Kyler Murray was selected first in 2019.

That list is expected to change Thursday, however, with former LSU QB Joe Burrow expected to go No. 1 in the upcoming draft. Tigers QB JaMarcus Russell went No. 1 overall in the 2007 draft to the Raiders.