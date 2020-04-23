Which College Has the Most Players Drafted Into the NFL?

The 2020 NFL draft is set to begin on Thursday. But this year's event will be drastically different than many drafts of the past, as it will be completely virtual.

Despite GMs drafting from the confines of their homes, more than 250 players will be selected next week.



Since the start of 2000, more than 5,000 players have bene drafted into the NFL.

In that span, no school has had more draft picks than Ohio State. Entering the 2020 NFL draft, the Buckeyes have seen 131 players get selected, making up 2.6% of all draft players since 2000.

Here's a look at which schools have had the most players drafted since 2000:

Ohio State: 131

Alabama: 118

Miami (FL): 115

LSU: 112

USC: 110

Florida: 110

FSU: 108

Georgia: 108

According to DraftHistory.com, however, Ohio State is third in the overall tally, trailing USC and Notre Dame, who have had more than 500 players drafted throughout NFL history.

The 2020 NFL draft begins April 23 and runs through April 25.