Former Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was the first wideout off the board on Thursday night, and the Raiders' first-round pick celebrated at his home in style.

Ruggs rocked a robe after being selected No. 12 overall, sporting an outfit made for a player with a 4.27 40-yard dash. Former Crimson Tide teammate Jerry Jeudy was drafted by the Broncos just three picks later, but compare the draft night styles, and the decision isn't exactly close.

Ruggs' robe is more than just a fashion choice. He wore an Old Spice robe on Thursday in order to "call attention to the company's $320,000 donation to United Way," per The Action Network's Darren Rovell.

Ruggs caught 98 touchdowns in three years at Alabama, tallying 24 touchdowns. He averaged 18.7 yards per catch in 2019.

