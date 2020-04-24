The first round of the 2020 NFL draft is officially in the books. The night was dominated by the SEC, which had a record-breaking 15 players taken among the first 32 picks. The first round was bookended by LSU players—first quarterback Joe Burrow to the Cincinnati Bengals, and finally running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 32.

For the first time since 2015, there were no trades among the top 10 picks, though there was some movement in the back half of the first round that shook up the draft order for the rounds to follow. Check out where each team will be picking for the second night of the draft:

Here's the Draft Order in Round 2:

33. Bengals

34. Colts

35. Lions

36. Giants

37. Patriots

38. Panthers

39. Dolphins

40. Texans

41. Browns

42. Jaguars

43. Bears

44. Colts

45. Buccaneers

46. Broncos

47. Falcons

48. Jets

49. Steelers

50. Bears

51. Cowboys

52. Rams

53. Eagles

54. Bills

55. Ravens

56. Dolphins

57. Rams

58. Vikings

59. Seahawks

60. Ravens

61. Titans

62. Packers

63. Chiefs

64. Seahawks

Here's the Draft Order in Round 3:

65. Bengals

66. Washington

67. Lions

68. Jets

69. Panthers

70. Dolphins

71. Patriots

72. Cardinals

73. Jaguars

74. Browns

75. Colts

76. Buccaneers

77. Broncos

78. Falcons

79. Jets

80. Raiders

81. Raiders

82. Cowboys

83. Broncos

84. Rams

85. Lions

86. Bills

87. Patriots

88. Saints

89. Vikings

90. Texans

91. Raiders

92. Ravens

93. Titans

94. Packers

95. Broncos

96. Chiefs

97. Browns

98. Patriots

99. Giants

100. Patriots

101. Seahawks

102. Steelers

103. Eagles

104. Rams

105. Vikings

106. Ravens

