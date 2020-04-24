2020 NFL Draft Order: Full List of Each Team's Picks in Round 2 and 3
The first round of the 2020 NFL draft is officially in the books. The night was dominated by the SEC, which had a record-breaking 15 players taken among the first 32 picks. The first round was bookended by LSU players—first quarterback Joe Burrow to the Cincinnati Bengals, and finally running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 32.
For the first time since 2015, there were no trades among the top 10 picks, though there was some movement in the back half of the first round that shook up the draft order for the rounds to follow. Check out where each team will be picking for the second night of the draft:
Here's the Draft Order in Round 2:
33. Bengals
34. Colts
35. Lions
36. Giants
37. Patriots
38. Panthers
39. Dolphins
40. Texans
41. Browns
42. Jaguars
43. Bears
44. Colts
45. Buccaneers
46. Broncos
47. Falcons
48. Jets
49. Steelers
50. Bears
51. Cowboys
52. Rams
53. Eagles
54. Bills
55. Ravens
56. Dolphins
57. Rams
58. Vikings
59. Seahawks
60. Ravens
61. Titans
62. Packers
63. Chiefs
64. Seahawks
Here's the Draft Order in Round 3:
65. Bengals
66. Washington
67. Lions
68. Jets
69. Panthers
70. Dolphins
71. Patriots
72. Cardinals
73. Jaguars
74. Browns
75. Colts
76. Buccaneers
77. Broncos
78. Falcons
79. Jets
80. Raiders
81. Raiders
82. Cowboys
83. Broncos
84. Rams
85. Lions
86. Bills
87. Patriots
88. Saints
89. Vikings
90. Texans
91. Raiders
92. Ravens
93. Titans
94. Packers
95. Broncos
96. Chiefs
97. Browns
98. Patriots
99. Giants
100. Patriots
101. Seahawks
102. Steelers
103. Eagles
104. Rams
105. Vikings
106. Ravens
