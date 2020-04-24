With the Tennessee Titans' decision to select Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, the Southeastern Conference has made NFL draft history.

Wilson became the 13th player selected from the conference, topping the previous conference record of 12 which the SEC also set in 2013 and matched in 2017.

Joe Burrow became the first SEC player taken in 2020, when he was drafted first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I think we’re all aware of that and aware that’s not going to stop anytime soon in terms of how strong the conference is,” Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said earlier this week. “Everybody talks about the whole Power Five in general. The fun part in scouting, they may get a lot in terms of the first-day stuff, but there are guys from all over. ...

“The SEC may lead the way early, but there will be good players selected in a bunch of rounds.”

Here's a list of the SEC players selected in the first round: