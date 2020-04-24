Before announcing the Las Vegas Raiders' No. 19 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, commissioner Roger Goodell announced the 2022 draft will be held in Las Vegas.

"I'm pleased to announce that Las Vegas will host the 2022 NFL Draft, where we look forward to holding an even bigger and better event than we could have ever imagined this year," said Goodell. "Congratulations to Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the Raiders' organization and Raider Nation."

The Raiders responded in a statement from owner Mark Davis:

"We're thrilled the NFL has given us the opportunity to host the draft in Las Vegas in 2022. While disappointed we were unable to bring this exciting event to life this year," said Steve Hill, CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA). "We plan to make the 87th annual NFL draft an ONLY VEGAS experience football fans will never forget."

This year's draft was originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, but instead was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Original plans for this year's draft were fittingly over-the-top: the stage was to be set up in the famous Bellagio fountains, with draftees getting ferried to the stage by boat.

"We couldn't think of anything that was more Vegas than to deliver our prospects and their families to the red carpet by boat," NFL vice president of live events John Barker said at the time. "Every prospect will arrive at the red carpet by boat and then they will exit by boat and then they will hit the processional heading toward the main theater stage."

It's unclear exactly where in Las Vegas the 2022 draft will take place, but it's a safe bet that the festivities will at least match the original vision for the 2020 version.

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held in Cleveland.

