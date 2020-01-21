The NFL is really going over the top for its first draft in Las Vegas.

The league presented its plans for the event to the Clark County Commission on Tuesday morning, everything from attractions for fans, to road closures, to—oh yeah—the boat.

With the red carpet set up literally on the water of the famed Bellagio fountains, it will be impossible to watch the beginning draft and forget that the event is taking place in Vegas. It will also necessitate a rather unusual plan for getting players to the draft stage.

They will be transported by boat.

“We couldn't think of anything that was more Vegas than to deliver our prospects and their families to the red carpet by boat,” NFL vice president of live events John Barker told the commission. “Every prospect will arrive at the red carpet by boat and then they will exit by boat and then they will hit the processional heading toward the main theater stage.”

The red carpet area includes a stage but that will not be where Roger Goodell’s podium will be set up for announcing picks. (That stage will be used for musical performances.) The league is taking over a nearby parking lot and setting up 1 million square feet of space for draft festivities, including the main stage area. That’s where the green room will be set up, so players can simply walk to the stage and shake the commissioner’s hand instead of having to endure an awkward ride on a pontoon boat.