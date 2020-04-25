New Packers signal-caller Jordan Love and longtime Super Bowl-winning Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a positive opening interaction.

Love, the Packers' first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, told ESPN's Maria Taylor on Friday that Rodgers welcomed him to the organization.

"Yeah, I was able to talk with him earlier," Love said. "You know, really good guy. [He was] just congratulating me, and I was just letting him know that I was excited to be able to work with him."

According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Rodgers initiated the conversation.

The Packers moved up from No. 30 to No. 26 to select the Utah State product. At the time of the pick, the move was largely compared to Green Bay's decision to draft Rodgers as Brett Favre's successor in the 2005 NFL Draft.

Favre was 35 when the Packers drafted Rodgers. Rodgers is currently 36.

"Playing quarterback in the National Football League is probably the hardest position in all of sports," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said after the selection. "I think whenever you have the ability to take a player, whether it's in the first round, second round, third round, that you think has a chance to play, you have to consider it. It really wasn't about this year. This was not something we set out to do. It just happened that a guy that we liked fell to us, and we thought it was the best decision."

As of Friday night, Rodgers has yet to comment publicly on the Packers' decision to draft Love. Green Bay finished the 2019 regular season 13-3 and lost in the NFC championship to the 49ers.

Love added that he's excited to work with Rodgers.

"It's a lot of things to be able to learn," he said. "I'm just gonna take it step by step. Just trying to get behind him, learn everything he's doing and understand the process."

