Eagles Fans Need to Relax About the Jalen Hurts Pick

Stop crying Eagles fans. Jalen Hurts was a good pick.

If any fan base should know about the value of having a quality backup up quarterback, one would think it would be Philadelphia's. But apparently Philly is special when it comes to complaining.

Relax. The franchise has made the playoffs the last three seasons, including a Super Bowl win over New England after all (where Nick Foles played an important role). Which should be enough to grant them a little leeway that GM Howie Roseman and company know what they are doing. But apparently fans know better when it comes to draft capital (a term I'm sick of).

The Eagles addressed their need at receiver; it's OK they spent a second-round pick on QB insurance. Insurance comes at a premium. And in Hurts, Philadelphia added a player they can not only develop behind starter Carson Wentz but can also use in innovative ways to make for a more explosive offense immediately. I'm sure head coach Doug Pederson is already salivating at the possibilities.

Also, Hurts has proven himself to be a high-character guy who can be a positive influence in the locker room. The way he handled being benched for Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama and his subsequent improvement at Oklahoma is a testament to that.

And as we've all seen from Wentz's injury history, a luxury can become a necessity very quickly. So all I ask is for Eagles fans to stop all the unnecessary whining. Your team is good. Act like it.