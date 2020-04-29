Former Jaguars LB Telvin Smith Arrested for Unlawful Sexual Activity With Certain Minors

Former Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith has been arrested and charged with unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, according to the Jacksonville sheriff's office.

According to the Duval County website, Smith's bond has been set for $50,003. He was booked at 5:20 p.m. ET, but, as of early Wednesday evening, had not completed the admissions process. No additional information was provided regarding his arrest.

Images published by Vic Micolucci of WJXT showed that a SWAT team and undercover detectives had lined what appeared to be Smith's house earlier Wednesday and served a search warrant.

According to WJXT, the charges leveled against Smith, 29, on Wednesday are related to an ongoing case from November 2019.

In November, a heavy police presence was seen at what is allegedly Smith's home, and a black Cadillac Escalade was towed away. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office later revealed that a search warrant had been served at the home on Nov. 27, 2019, but no arrests were made. That investigation was ongoing, per Jacksonville's First Coast News.

Smith was involved in a child custody case in Lowndes County, Ga.—his hometown. According to court records, he reached an impasse with his mediation and was scheduled for a hearing on December 17. According to the Florida Times-Union, a court document states that Smith didn't pay tuition and mandatory expenses.

In another filing, court records in Lowndes County show a notice was filed by a neutral party saying an impasse had been reached in a separate child support case.

Last May, Smith abruptly announced he was retiring from football to focus on his health and family.

Smith played five seasons with Jacksonville, making the AFC Pro Bowl in 2017.