Former Jaguars Linebacker Telvin Smith Arrested Wednesday

John Shipley

Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith was arrested in Jacksonville on Wednesday afternoon and charged with unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, according to the Duval County Jail website.

Smith, who last played for the Jaguars in 2018, is being held on a $50,003.00 bond, according to the Duval County Jail Website. He was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office, and was officially booked at 5:20 p.m.

According to the Duval County Jail website, the entire admissions process for Smith has yet to be completed and there is currently no pending court date. 

Florida statute 794.05 reads "A person 24 years of age or older who engages in sexual activity with a person 16 or 17 years of age commits a felony of the second degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082, s. 775.083, or s. 775.084."

Smith was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played for the team for five seasons and signed a four-year contract extension in Oct. 2017 worth $45 million.

Smith did not play for Jacksonville in 2019 after announcing in May via his Instragram that he would be sitting out the season.

“It was said to me from a great coach, that in order for the man to be his best, he must get his world in order. At this time I must take time away from this game & get my world in order," Smith posted. "I must give this time back to myself, my family, & my health. I appreciate all the support I will & will not get. I just ask y’all respect my decision to not play football this season."

Police were also at Smith's home in November, though nothing of the police activity then resulted in anything and he was never formally charged. It is unclear if today's arrest is connected to the November incident.

We will continue to monitor this situation and provide updates as they develop. 

Local police wait outside of Smith's Jacksonville home mid Wednesday afternoon. Photo credit: John Shipley, JaguarReport 

