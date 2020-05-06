NFL Rumors: Clowney Says He's 'Gonna Be Ready to Go' When Opportunity Comes

Free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney told Houston's FOX 26 Wednesday that he's ready to contribute whenever he does get signed.

"I don't know if people think I'm hurting because of what I went through because of the core [injury] or because [of injuries] in previous years," Clowney told Fox 26 in Houston on Tuesday. "But I just want to let people know I'm ready, and I'm gonna be ready to go whenever the time comes."

The three-time Pro Bowler, who spent last season with the Seahawks, added that he has gotten a "few [offers], but the process for me is really just weighing my options and taking my time."

The defensive end also expressed his praise Wednesday for the Seahawks organization.

"I love everybody on the coaching staff. I wouldn't trade those guys in. I hope we can work something out," he said.

Clowney was reportedly seeking a deal averaging $21 million per season when free agency began in mid-March. But after the market was slow developing, he reportedly dropped asking price to around $17 million to $18 million per season.

The former No. 1 overall pick by the Texans made three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2016 to 2018 and was named second-team All-Pro in 2016.

