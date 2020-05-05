Free-agent cornerback Logan Ryan has moved on from the Tennessee Titans. Ryan took to Instagram on Tuesday to announced that his chapter with the team has come to a close.

"To the Titans fans: Thank you for all the love," Ryan wrote. "The energy and support this past season is what led to an epic run. To my Titans Teammates: I love all y'all. Being a leader and earning y'all respect is what meant most to me. Win or lose we stuck together and backed down from no one.

"... I'm looking forward to continue to play at an elite level for a organization that's a great fit for my family and me. Everybody Stay Safe & Positive during these crazy times. 26 Out."

The 29-year-old Ryan started all 16 games for the Titans last season, setting new career highs with 18 pass breakups and 113 tackles. He also finished the season with 4.5 sacks, four interceptions and four forced fumbles.

Ryan entered the league with the Patriots, having been drafted in the third round in 2013. He played the first four seasons of his NFL career in New England before signing with the Titans.

