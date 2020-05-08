Sunday Night Football Schedule 2020: Games, Dates, Matchups

The 2020 NFL season schedule was announced Thursday with a full slate of Sunday Night Football games, which will be broadcast on NBC.

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Dallas Cowboys and open up SoFi Stadium in Week 1 to kick off the Sunday night season slate on Sept. 13.

The next week will feature a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX as the Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots on Sept. 20.

In Week 7, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Sin City to face the Las Vegas Raiders for the first of their two Sunday Night Football games. Two weeks later, Brady and the Bucs will host Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football.

Games will start at 8:20 p.m. ET.

See the full schedule below:

Sunday Night Football Schedule:

Week 1: Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams

Week 2: New England Patriots @ Seattle Seahawks

Week 3: Green Bay Packers @ New Orleans Saints

Week 4: Philadelphia Eagles @ San Francisco 49ers

Week 5: Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks

Week 6: Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers

Week 7: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 8: Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles

Week 9: New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10: Baltimore Ravens @ New England Patriots

Week 11: Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 12: Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers

Week 13: Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs

Week 14: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills

Week 15: San Francisco 49ers @ Dallas Cowboys

Week 16: Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers