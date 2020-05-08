Sunday Night Football Schedule 2020: Games, Dates, Matchups
The 2020 NFL season schedule was announced Thursday with a full slate of Sunday Night Football games, which will be broadcast on NBC.
The Los Angeles Rams will host the Dallas Cowboys and open up SoFi Stadium in Week 1 to kick off the Sunday night season slate on Sept. 13.
The next week will feature a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX as the Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots on Sept. 20.
In Week 7, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Sin City to face the Las Vegas Raiders for the first of their two Sunday Night Football games. Two weeks later, Brady and the Bucs will host Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football.
Games will start at 8:20 p.m. ET.
See the full schedule below:
Sunday Night Football Schedule:
Week 1: Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams
Week 2: New England Patriots @ Seattle Seahawks
Week 3: Green Bay Packers @ New Orleans Saints
Week 4: Philadelphia Eagles @ San Francisco 49ers
Week 5: Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks
Week 6: Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers
Week 7: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Las Vegas Raiders
Week 8: Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles
Week 9: New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 10: Baltimore Ravens @ New England Patriots
Week 11: Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders
Week 12: Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers
Week 13: Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs
Week 14: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills
Week 15: San Francisco 49ers @ Dallas Cowboys
Week 16: Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers