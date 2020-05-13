Rams Unveil New Uniforms For 2020 Season

The Rams will have a new stadium in 2020 as they open SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., and new uniforms as well.

The Rams unveiled their new uniforms on Twitter on Wednesday to mark "a new era in Los Angeles."

"SoFi Stadium is an iconic, transformative stadium that encouraged us to design uniforms as innovative as our new home," Rams COO Kevin Demoff said in a statement. "Our new uniforms preserve the storied legacy of the Rams with the horns at the heart of the design, while introducing vibrant colors and groundbreaking materials. We are proud to unveil a modern look for our players to wear as we begin this exciting new era for the Los Angeles Rams."

Los Angeles' uniforms come in three official colors, Rams Royal, Sol and Bone, per the NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano. The Rams will reportedly be the first NFL team to wear the off-white, "Bone" jerseys.

2020 marks the Rams' fourth season in Los Angeles since leaving St. Louis after the 2015 season. Jared Goff and Co. finished third in the NFC West at 9–7 in 2019 after losing Super Bowl LIII to the Patriots in 2018.