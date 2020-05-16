Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com/USA Today Sports

Washington wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested early Saturday morning on multiple charges after police responded to a call at an apartment complex in Douglas County, Col.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a call around 12:11 a.m. over shots fired inside an apartment. A witness heard arguing and what they believed to be gunshots. After arriving, police identified one person as having minor injuries not related to the gunshot.

Authorities arrested Latimer and transported him to the Douglas County Detention Facility. He was booked on felony charges of assault in the second degree, menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. The sheriff's department confirmed Latimer has since posted a $25,000 bond.

"We are aware of the situation and have informed the NFL League Office," the team said in a statement, per ESPN. "We will continue to gather more information and have no further comment at this time."

Latimer signed with Washington this offseason after playing for the Giants for two seasons. The 27-year-old started his career with the Broncos after the team drafted him as a second-round pick in 2014. He has tallied 70 receptions, 935 receiving yards and six touchdowns in six seasons.