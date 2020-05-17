Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver was arrested on Saturday night in Houston on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Oliver, a Houston native, was pulled over on the side of State Highway 242 after 9 p.m. local time. Per MontgomeryCountryPoliceReporter.com, Oliver had an open beer between his legs and was impaired after a field sobriety test.

A search of Oliver's car also revealed that the No. 9 pick in the 2019 NFL draft had a pistol in his vehicle.

"We are aware of the situation and we are gathering more information," the Bills in a statement, via ESPN. "We will have no further comment at this point."

Oliver attended Westfield High School in Houston and went on to star for the University of Houston in college.

He recorded 43 tackles and five sacks as a rookie last season, playing in all 16 games.