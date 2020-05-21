Two-time Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams is reportedly at odds with Jets management as he seeks a long-term contract, according to a report from ProFootballTalk's Charean Williams. Adams is currently not taking part in the team's virtual offseason program.

The Jets have exercised Adams' fifth-year option that keeps him in the fold through the 2021 season. But the team hasn't indicated that it plans on offering him a new contract this offseason, according to former New York Daily News columnist Gary Myers. The situation has caused some "friction" between the two sides, Myers says, with a source calling a trade "very possible."

Trade talks have swirled around Adams for some time now. The Cowboys have reportedly been in pursuit of Adams for months, per SI's Mike Fisher, though Adams has publicly stated his desire to remain in New York.

“I’d be lying if I said I don’t expect to be extended,'' Adams said during Super Bowl Week on Jan. 29. "I do. Not for what I’ve just done on the field but even off the field for what I’ve done for the organization. I’ve done everything they’ve asked me to do. I’ve done it at a high level each and every year.”

Fisher reported then that the Cowboys and Jets had been discussing an Adams trade for three-and-a-half months, though the two sides weren't particularly close to an agreement.

Adams will make $3.5 million in 2020. He started 14 games in 2019, making 75 tackles with 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks en route to a first-team All-Pro selection.