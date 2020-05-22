Tom Brady is not Michael Jordan. People still buy Air Jordan shoes, they aren’t copping TB-12 immunity pills. So, let's just say, the announcement of Brady's new documentary series on ESPN wasn't met with the same enthusiasm as the one for The Last Dance, even factoring in current circumstances.

This isn't me arguing Brady is not the greatest ever by the way, because he is. He’s just not as interesting. And doesn’t have MJ’s mystique. In part because he’s still playing. I think people want to see whether he’s Jordan on the Wizards in Tompa Bay before they watch any nine part documentary.

I just can’t imagine reliving his draft status again is going to generate the same kind of conversation that came as a result of remembering the Chicago Bulls run. Brady also doesn’t have a LeBron James, though Patrick Mahomes could be on his way.

Personally, I’d be more intrigued by a deep look into the Patriots scandals, but in a series produced by the subject like this one is, we’re far more likely to get a rosy picture of those events, not a courtroom sketch. Besides, Brady probably doesn't have the complete and accurate account since he destroyed his phone.

I’m not actually against a Brady documentary. I’m sure many will be entertained by it, and that’s fine, he is the greatest NFL quarterback of all time. Also, we know Bill Belichick has plenty of footage available.

All I’m saying is, just like Tom vs Time wasn’t Space Jam, Man in the Arena won’t be The Last Dance. And with that title, there’s not a chance.