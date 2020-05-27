NFL Coaches to Vote on 4th-and-15 Onside Kick Alternative

NFL coaches will vote on a proposed alternative to the onside kick on Thursday, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

The plan, which was proposed by the Eagles, would replace onside kicks with a 4th-and-15 from a team's own 25-yard line. If a team secures a first down following the 4th-and-15, it would retain possession, per Philadelphia's proposal.

The potential alteration does come with a set of caveats. The 4th-and-15 option can only be used in regulation and it will count as an untimed down, per Breer. Standard rules would apply on the play, with all normal penalties–such as holding and pass interference– enforced.

Teams will only be able to use the 4th-and-15 alternative twice per game, regardless of the score.

Philadelphia submitted the potential rule change in order to provide, "excitement and competition late in the game," per the proposal. Just eight of 56 onside kicks were recovered in the 2019 regular season, which is an uptick from 2018. Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo was the only player to have multiple successful onside kick attempts in 2019